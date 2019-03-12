Listen Live Sports

Amid high expectations, new Baltimore police leader sworn in

March 12, 2019 10:01 am
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Michael Harrison has been sworn in as Baltimore’s new police commissioner, inheriting a dysfunctional police force that’s distrusted by many citizens in this divided city.

The former leader of the New Orleans police force took the oath of office in a City Hall chamber early Tuesday, hours after the Baltimore City Council voted unanimously to confirm him. Harrison took over day-to-day leadership last month as acting commissioner.

His arrival comes amid high expectations across a crime-weary city. Harrison says he’s eager to help create a safe city and improve the Baltimore Police Department, which is under a federal consent decree requiring sweeping reforms.

He promised to be the “commissioner that the citizens and residents deserve,” and an effective leader for his police colleagues.

