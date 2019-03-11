Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Arkansas State Sen. Stephanie Flowers: ‘God will judge me’

March 11, 2019 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator who angrily repudiated her senate judiciary colleagues when the committee voted to limit public debate on a gun rights bill has said she stands by her words and won’t apologize for her passion.

Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers said Monday that she has received a massive public positive response to her forceful disagreement over the bill that would have loosened restrictions on the use of deadly force by gun owners.

Senators listened to public comment on the bill for two hours Wednesday when they voted to limit testimony. Flowers argued the public should continue to speak, saying the bill would hurt black communities. The bill failed.

Sen. Bob Ballinger, committee chair Sen. Alan Clark and Sen. President Jim Hendren, all Republicans, said they wouldn’t support a censure.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|20 2019 Directed Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy Blue Angels perform at El Centro Airshow

Today in History

1980: Carter announces Olympic boycott

Get our daily newsletter.