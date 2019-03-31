Listen Live Sports

Atlanta police officer fatally shoots man during chase

March 31, 2019 2:44 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a police officer fatally shot a man who showed a gun while being chased in woods in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police told news outlets the officer was flagged down by someone who heard gunshots around a strip club about 1 a.m. Sunday near Interstate 85 in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the officer found the man, who ran into the woods. Authorities say the officer fired his weapon after he saw a gun in the man’s hands.

The identities of the man killed and the officer have not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

