Attorneys: Veteran competent to stand trial in VA shooting

March 8, 2019 7:56 am
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a double-amputee Army veteran accused of shooting two people at a Florida hospital for veterans a told federal judge they believe he’s competent to stand trial.

The Palm Beach Post reports that during a preliminary hearing Thursday, Magistrate Judge William Mattheman ordered 59-year-old Larry Ray Bon to remain in custody.

Authorities say Bon wounded two people, including a doctor, during a Feb. 27 shooting at the VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach. Court records show he went to the hospital to meet with his primary care physician, who sent him there for mental health treatment under Florida’s Baker Act. The act allows patients to be hospitalized against their will for up to 72 hours.

The judge set another hearing for May 6.

