Australia says Sri Lankan allegations should be investigated

March 29, 2019 6:48 am
 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Australia says its armed forces have no qualms about working with Sri Lankan security forces accused of grave human rights violations during the country’s civil war, but those allegations must be taken seriously and investigated.

Acting Ambassador John Philp said Friday that Australia wants to look to the future following the end of the war 10 years ago.

Government forces and Tamil Tiger rebels were both accused of grave violations during the war.

Philp was speaking abroad the HMAS Canberra, one of four Royal Australian Navy ships visiting Sri Lanka as part of defense corporation between the two countries.

Air Commodore Richard Owen said the two sides are exploring ways of combating common threats in the region. He said Australian defense industry representatives also made a presentation on their products.

