The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Baltimore mayor names ex-police compliance leader as adviser

March 8, 2019 12:38 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — The attorney who steered the Baltimore Police Department’s consent decree compliance efforts before resigning last year has been named of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s top criminal justice advisers.

Pugh confirmed to news outlets Thursday that Ganesha Martin will become director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice, helping to coordinate initiative and policy, liaise with state law enforcement and oversee $14.5 million in public safety grants.

Since resigning last January, in the wake of police commissioner Kevin Davis’ firing, Marin has consulted on consent decrees in other cities. Pugh says Martin is already familiar with the man who’s expected to be confirmed as the city’s next police commissioner, Michael Harrison. Martin had met with Harrison to discuss New Orleans’ consent decree.

Martin says her department will work closely with police.

The Associated Press

