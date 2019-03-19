Listen Live Sports

Beto O’Rourke makes big impression in Pennsylvania visit

March 19, 2019 12:46 pm
 
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke is making a big impression in Pennsylvania, a late-voting state that may yet play a role in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest.

O’Rourke spoke Tuesday for 50 minutes to a crowd of hundreds in a Penn State auditorium, promising a grassroots campaign and taking questions, including one accusing him of spouting platitudes, instead of actual policy positions.

He insisted he’s being specific about where he stands, such as advocating for universal pre-kindergarten. Later, he waded through hundreds more fans outside who sought autographs, selfies or handshakes.

Many who came to see him say they are drawn by his youth and his rising star reputation.

O’Rourke made the stop in Pennsylvania on his way from Ohio to the early voting state of New Hampshire.

