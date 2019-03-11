Listen Live Sports

Beto O’Rourke plans first Iowa visit amid 2020 speculation

March 11, 2019 9:41 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is making his first trip to Iowa of the 2020 campaign, visiting the state that kicks off presidential voting amid intense speculation that he’ll enter the race for the White House.

A spokesman says O’Rourke will visit the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday to campaign for Eric Giddens, the Democratic candidate running in a state Senate special election there.

O’Rourke released a video Monday night from Texas backing Giddens and wearing a Northern Iowa cap.

O’Rourke had previously failed to answer invitations to visit Democrats in Iowa, New Hampshire and other early nominating states and hasn’t yet made major staffing moves in those places.

He says he’s decided on 2020 but has provided no further details except that he’ll make his plans known soon.

