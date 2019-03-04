Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Border activists who left water for migrants are fined

March 4, 2019 11:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says four border activists have agreed to pay $280 each under a plea agreement that dismisses criminal charges against them.

A office spokesman says the agreement covers volunteers with the humanitarian group No More Deaths: Caitlin Persis Deighan, Zoe E. Anderson, Logan Thomas Hollarsmith and Rebecca Kate Grossman-Richeimer.

The four pleaded guilty Monday to civil violations on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Ajo, Arizona, when they entered the wilderness area without a permit to leave water and food for migrants crossing the broiling desert.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted the investigation.

Advertisement

A separate set of four volunteers with the same group were fined last week in a similar case: Natalie Hoffman, Oona Holcomb, Madeline Huse and Zaachila Orozco.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force gets a special visit from a celebrity

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.