Brazil’s Bolsonaro visits Israel amid speculation on embassy

March 29, 2019 6:04 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is about to leave on an official visit to Israel, where he’s expected to decide whether he will move the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The far-right president has repeatedly promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem, despite longstanding complaints that such moves would complicate efforts to reach peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro in December and told reporters that “Bolsonaro said it was not a matter of if, but a matter of when.”

But Brazil’s Vice President, Hamilton Mourao told reporters in January, “Brazil, for now, is not thinking of moving the embassy.”

Bolsonaro will meet with Netanyahu on Saturday followed by the signing of several agreements.

