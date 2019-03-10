By the numbers: California police profiling complaints

A report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board includes overall civilian complaints against the state’s 10 largest police agencies in 2017, the number alleging racial or identity profiling and the number of sworn officers in each department.
|Agency
|Complaints reported
|Racial or identity profiling complaints reported
|Sworn personnel
|California Highway Patrol
|308
|24
|7401
|Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
|828
|31
|9413
|Los Angeles Police Department
|1729
|215
|9988
|Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
|78
|7
|1831
|San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department
|106
|39
|1957
|San Diego County Sheriff’s Department
|6
|1
|2601
|San Diego Police Department
|97
|13
|1752
|San Francisco Police Department
|527
|41
|2332
|Orange County Sheriff’s Department
|116
|9
|1843
|Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
|325
|10
|1279
