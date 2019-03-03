Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cab driver found fatally stabbed; Police looking for suspect

March 3, 2019 2:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is looking for the attacker of a 27-year-old for-hire cab driver who was found fatally stabbed in his car.

Police say the car was parked on a Bronx roadway around 9 p.m. Saturday. The driver was inside, with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

The New York Times reported the driver, Ganiou Gandonou, was a for-hire driver with Uber, but it was unclear if he had been driving on a job at the time.

An Uber spokesman, Grant Klinzman, told the Times his death was “a horribly tragic incident.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A group that represents for-hire drivers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.