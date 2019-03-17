Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Catholic Church criticizes amnesty proposal in El Salvador

March 17, 2019 7:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Catholic Church leaders in El Salvador have condemned a proposal being considered by lawmakers that would grant amnesty to those who committed serious crimes during the country’s civil conflict in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The Episcopal Conference of El Salvador said in a statement Sunday that it would be an “unjust” law that would protect the perpetrators of heinous crimes while offering no reparations or protections for victims of human rights abuses.

The constitutional arm of El Salvador’s Supreme Court ordered the congress in 2016 to draft a new reconciliation law by July 2019 that would lead to truth, justice and reparations for victims of the conflict.

More than 75,000 people were killed and 10,000 others went missing during the decade-long conflict in the Central American country.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.