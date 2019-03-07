Listen Live Sports

Ceremony will honor military, police and service dogs

March 7, 2019 7:07 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia War Memorial will host its 6th annual ceremony to honor military, law enforcement and service dogs.

The K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony will be held Saturday in the Shrine of Memory and on Frank Hargrove Plaza on the grounds of the war memorial.

The ceremony will include performances by the Marine Corps Base Quantico Military Working Dogs, the Virginia Capitol Police K-9s, and the Hanover Hounds Search & Rescue K-9 Team.

The event is free.

