Government News
 
Connecticut governor: ICE must recognize state pardons

March 29, 2019 4:14 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is demanding that federal authorities recognize pardons issued by his state after a woman whose criminal record was erased was detained for deportation.

The Democratic governor said Friday that he sent a letter with the demand to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whose department oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE arrested Hartford resident Wayzaro Walton on Tuesday and is detaining her for deportation to England, citing convictions for felony shoplifting and several misdemeanors. Connecticut’s Board of Pardons and Paroles approved a pardon for her in January, but it didn’t take effect until Wednesday.

Walton’s lawyer Erin O’Neil-Baker says federal officials indicated they are not recognizing the pardon because it wasn’t issued by the governor, who has no pardon authority.

A message was left for the Homeland Security Department.

