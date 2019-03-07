Correction: Ukraine-Election story

MOSCOW (AP) — In a story March 6 about the Ukrainian presidential election, The Associated Press incorrectly identified the candidate who allegedly was offered a bribe to drop out of the race. The candidate was Yuriy Tymoshenko, not former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who is also a candidate and is not related.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Ukrainian candidate offered bribe to ditch election

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says two people have been arrested for trying to bribe a candidate into dropping his run for president

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukraine’s prosecutor-general says two people have been arrested for trying to bribe a candidate into dropping his run for president.

Yuriy Lutsenko said in a post on Facebook Wednesday that the suspects proposed paying Yuriy Tymoshenko 5 million hryvna ($188,000) to drop out of contention for the March 31 vote.

The post said the investigation that led to the arrests started after the candidate reported the bribe attempt.

Critics say Tymoshenko, who has the same family name as former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, is a spoiler candidate aimed at stealing votes from the two-time prime minister who is one of the front-runners in the race.

Yuriy Tymoshenko, a former driver, was elected to the Ukrainian parliament in 2014.

