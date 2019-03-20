Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Cortez Masto: Perry signals commitment on plutonium removal

March 20, 2019 11:01 pm
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says Energy Secretary Rick Perry has indicated a commitment to provide a timeline for removing secretly shipped plutonium out of Nevada.

The Democrat made the comments at a meeting with reporters following her address to a joint session of the Nevada Legislature on Wednesday.

U.S. Department of Energy revealed earlier this year that it secretly shipped weapons-grade plutonium from South Carolina to a nuclear security site in Nevada. Cortez Masto has said she will oppose the agency’s nominations until Perry agrees to set a date for removing the plutonium.

She says Perry called her recently about his concern with her holding up the nominees. The Democrat says she wants a written commitment from Perry before removing her nominee objections.

