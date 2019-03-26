Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Croatia detains 12 in probe into key shipyard wrongdoings

March 26, 2019 10:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police say they have detained 12 people suspected of multiple criminal actions in a shipbuilding company that has been struggling with losses.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic on Tuesday told the state-run Hina news agency the suspected wrongdoings cost the Uljanik company and the state budget more than $150 million.

He gave no other details.

Partly-owned by the state, Uljanik has faced workers’ strikes over unpaid salaries and poor business results. The group runs two major shipyards in the north Adriatic ports of Pula and Rijeka, employing several thousand workers.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Croatian media say former top managers are among the detained. They say around 100 policemen took part in the search of the suspects’ offices and houses.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.