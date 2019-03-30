Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Cyprus government to fight court’s pay cut ruling

March 30, 2019 7:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ finance minister says authorities will act to “neutralize” an administrative court decision that declared unconstitutional cuts to government workers’ salaries that were made amid a 2012 financial crisis.

Harris Georgiades told state broadcaster CyBC Saturday that the government will take legal action and pass new legislation in order to soften the impact of the “unexpected” ruling.

He said the ruling can neither take effect retroactively nor apply to all government workers. Georgiades said the monetary cost to government coffers can’t be estimated until details of the ruling are sorted out.

The minister said the decision won’t be allowed to financially ruin the state and the government will continue to rein in the state payroll.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Cyprus received a multibillion-euro rescue deal from international creditors in 2013.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.