Czech police arrest 2 suspects in German train attack case

March 28, 2019 8:12 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s top security official says Czech authorities have arrested two men suspected of forming a terror cell with a man detained over unsuccessful attacks on trains in Germany.

The first suspect, a 42-year-old Iraqi, was arrested in Vienna on Monday. He’s suspected of carrying out two attacks late last year, in one of which a high-speed train hit a steel cable stretched over tracks between Nuremberg and Munich. Nobody was hurt.

The Austria Press Agency reported that Interior Minister Herbert Kickl told Austria’s parliament Thursday two more suspects believed to have formed a cell with the Iraqi were arrested in Prague.

Czech police said they arrested two foreigners at Austria’s request, and that they were detained at Prague Airport shortly after arriving on Wednesday. They declined to give further details.

