DC Council chair moves to reprimand member over resource use

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington, D.C., City Council chairman has introduced a resolution to reprimand a councilman who used his position to solicit business from District lobbying firms.

News outlets report Chair Phil Mendelson filed the resolution Tuesday, saying Councilman Jack Evans’ behavior is unacceptable.

Evans is the city’s longest-serving lawmaker and the chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board. Records say Evans emailed District lobby firms and argued they should employ him for his ability to cross-market his relationships and influence.

Evans’ actions are being investigated by WMATA, a federal grand jury and the District’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability, which Evans helps to oversee. Mendelson says those investigations mean a council probe is unnecessary. However, member David Grosso says the resolution is merely a “slap on the wrist.”

