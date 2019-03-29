Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

DC to get $15M memorial honoring Native American veterans

March 29, 2019 4:04 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $15 million memorial honoring Native American and Alaskan Native military members and veterans is set to open next year in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that design details for the structure titled “Warriors’ Circle of Honor” are still being finalized, though the memorial has been in the works for years.

In 1994, Congress passed legislation mandating the memorial be built at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, which opened 10 years later. But the legislation didn’t allow the museum to raise money for it. In 2013, new legislation allowed fundraising.

A dedication ceremony for the steel and stone structure is set for Veterans Day 2020. The U.S. Department of Defense says American Indians and Native Alaskans make up about 1 percent of active duty members.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.