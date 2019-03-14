Listen Live Sports

DC worker accused of fraud, trading welfare benefits for sex

March 14, 2019 3:10 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A city worker in Washington, D.C., is accused of trading about $1.4 million worth of welfare benefits for sexual favors and nearly $400,000 in cash.

News outlets report Department of Human Services worker Demetrius McMillan is set to appear in court Thursday for a plea hearing. A Wednesday filing by prosecutors says McMillan received cash and sexual favors in exchange for cash and food assistance benefits.

The Washington Post reports this is the second District employee to be involved in welfare corruption investigation in the past month. Former District employee Gary T. Holliday was convicted last month of taking more than $400,000 from the food stamp program and putting it into a fraudulent account for several months in 2017. He’s set to be sentenced in June.

