Defense seeks disclosure of Michael Flynn interviews

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Defense lawyers for a one-time business partner of former national security adviser Michael Flynn say Flynn has lied so often that the government can’t possibly have fulfilled its legal obligation to disclose his misstatements.

At a hearing Friday in federal court in Alexandria, though, prosecutors said they’ve more than met their disclosure obligations.

Flynn’s former partner, Bijan Kian, is facing trial for illegal lobbying on behalf of Turkey.

Kian’s lawyers argue they’ll need to impeach Flynn’s credibility as a witness. Flynn has already pleaded guilty to making false statements, and Kian’s lawyers say they know more about Flynn’s lies from the public record than they do from what the government has disclosed from its files.

The judge at Friday’s hearing said he’s confident prosecutors will make the necessary disclosures.

