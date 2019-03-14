Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Delaware mom, baby found dead before family court appearance

March 14, 2019 2:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWPORT, Del. (AP) — A 45-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son were found dead in their Delaware apartment just hours before the woman was supposed to appear in family court.

News outlets report police have not yet released the identities of those involved, though they have classified the deaths as suspicious. Witness Andrea Bender, of Newport, identified the mother as her sister, Laura B. Connell, and the baby as Connell’s son, Walton.

Bender says she arrived to drive the pair to family court Wednesday morning so Connell could surrender the baby to his father. But she says Connell didn’t come out, so she entered the apartment and found the bodies. New Castle County police Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd says the Delaware Division of Forensic Science will determine the causes of death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.