Doctor describes how he tackled gunman at Florida hospital

March 1, 2019 8:28 am
 
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An emergency room doctor says he created a distraction to tackle a double-amputee Army veteran who opened fire inside a Florida hospital.

Dr. Bruce Goldfeder suffered a gunshot wound in the back of his neck in his struggle Wednesday night with 59-year-old Larry Ray Bon at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Riviera Beach.

In a Palm Beach Post report , Goldfeder says he heard gunshots and then he heard Bon yell something about cigarettes.

Goldferer says he yelled, “Police have cigarettes over there,” to distract Bon as he approached other doctors and patient rooms.

Goldfeder says he then tackled Bon. The gun went off before he could wrestle it away from Bon.

Another hospital employee was grazed by a bullet in the shooting.

Bon is in federal custody on assault charges.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com

