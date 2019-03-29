Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Documents: 2 found dead at hotel had criminal records

March 29, 2019 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Court documents show a man and a woman found dead in a New Hampshire hotel room following a 15-hour standoff had criminal records and warrants were out for their arrests on drug charges.

The attorney general’s office identified 27-year-old Christian St. Cyr and 21-year-old Brandie Tarantino as the two people found dead Thursday in a room at the Quality Inn in Manchester. Autopsies were scheduled.

The standoff began Wednesday evening after authorities attempted to serve a warrant on 51-year-old Stephen Marshall, of Manchester, and a man they didn’t identify.

Marshall, who had a gun, was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement officers outside the hotel. An autopsy showed he was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.