Driver gets 5 years for shooting at white nationalist speech

March 18, 2019 5:53 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to five years in prison for serving as the getaway driver for a man convicted of shooting at an anti-white-supremacist protester.

The Gainesville Sun reports 30-year-old Colton Fears was sentenced Monday. He had pleaded guilty in August to a reduced charge of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

Police say Tyler Tenbrink was the one who fired the single shot at the October 2017 protest that erupted after white nationalist Richard Spencer appeared at the University of Florida.

Tenbrink was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month after pleading no contest to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fears’ brother was also arrested after the protest, but his charges were later dropped.

Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com

