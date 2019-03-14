Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Electrical contractor announces plans for Virginia facility

March 14, 2019 5:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A large electrical contractor plants to build a new fabrication and distribution facility in Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginia beat out several other states to land M.C. Dean new planned facility in Caroline County.

The governor’s office said the company plans to spend $25 million and create 100 new jobs. Northam approved two grants worth $750,000 as incentives.

The company said its new facility is planned to open this summer and will help build products for customers like data centers, airports and health care facilities.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.