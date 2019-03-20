EU’s center-right EPP bloc suspends Hungary PM Orban’s party

BRUSSELS (AP) — The main EPP center-right alliance in the European Parliament refrained from expelling Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party Wednesday following a long dispute over its values and policies, opting instead to suspend it.

Despite his party’s suspension, Orban sought to put on a brave face, arguing that the EPP remained united ahead of European elections May 23-26. Orban, who was present at the EPP meeting, countered earlier threats from some in his party for it to leave should the EPP grouping suspend it.

EPP leader Manfred Weber said Fidesz “can no longer propose candidates for posts” in the group and said they cannot vote on issues or join major group meetings as long as the suspension lasts.

“The EPP was very clear and united … that the suspension is needed,” Weber said. “It was a very hard decision.”

An evaluation commission led by former EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy will now follow developments within Hungary, where the Fidesz party controls the government, to see when and if the suspension can be lifted.

“We did achieve that the EPP would remain untied for the election campaign,” said Orban, but added that “after the elections we will have to see how we will position ourselves.”

Orban’s authoritarian style and anti-European Union, anti-migration policies have long put him at odds with many members of the alliance.

EPP member parties from 12 countries have called for Fidesz’s suspension or ouster, deeming Orban’s views and policies incompatible with Christian Democratic values.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the new leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, said that freezing Fidesz’s membership would be “a feasible route” and it was confirmed by Weber hours later

“As long as Fidesz has not fully restored confidence, normal full membership can’t remain in place,” Kramp-Karrenbauer said, according to German news agency dpa.

The Fidesz-led Hungarian government last week ended a campaign targeting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who is also part of the EPP, and Orban sent letters apologizing for describing as “useful idiots” those in the EPP advocating for his party’s expulsion.

Orban also showed a greater willingness to compromise on a third condition set by EPP parliamentary leader Manfred Weber for Fidesz to stay in the alliance — letting the Central European University, founded by Hungarian-American financier George Soros, keep all of its activities in Budapest.

CEU says it soon will be moving its U.S.-accredited programs to Vienna because the Hungarian government has refused to sign agreements needed for them to stay in the Hungarian capital.

The state of Bavaria, home to Weber, offered to finance two professorships for democracy and governance at the CEU via Munich’s Technical University at Weber’s encouragement, German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

Gorondi reported from Budapest. Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

