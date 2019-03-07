Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-grocery store worker sentenced for food stamp scheme

March 7, 2019 6:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man who worked at a small grocery store his daughter owned in New Jersey’s largest city is headed to prison for his role in a food stamps for cash scheme that cheated the government out of more than $885,000.

Manuel Venegas received an 18-month sentence Wednesday and must pay $573,199 in restitution. The 54-year-old Newark man had pleaded guilty last October to a fraud count.

Venegas’ daughter owned Jenny’s Deli in Newark, where he worked for three years. During that time, he and his daughter illegally gave some customers cash in return for their food stamp benefits.

Authorities started probing the store after officials noticed a high volume of food stamp redemptions. They say an undercover agent engaged in roughly 20 “purchases” at the store where the agent exchanged cash for food stamp benefits.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.