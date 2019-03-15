Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ex-Romney aide is working for likely GOP challenger to Trump

March 15, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — The top strategist for Sen. Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign is working for a likely Republican challenger to President Donald Trump.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld told The Associated Press on Friday that Stuart Stevens is his general consultant as he explores a primary bid against Trump. Stevens joins former New Hampshire GOP chairwoman Jennifer Horn, who is working as an adviser to Weld’s possible campaign.

Weld formed a presidential exploratory committee in February. He said Friday that he’d make a final decision on challenging Trump in late April or early May.

Weld was the Libertarian Party’s 2016 nominee for vice president. He faces an uphill challenge in defeating Trump, who remains popular among Republicans. New Hampshire Republican leaders have criticized Weld’s potential campaign.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

A Romney representative declined to comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers in Germany participate in friendly competition

Today in History

1955: US Customs seizes Ginsberg's 'Howl' for obscenity

Get our daily newsletter.