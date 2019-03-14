Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ex-Virginia congressional candidate gets prison for fraud

March 14, 2019
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former congressional candidate has been sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding the federal government through a summer meal program for children.

News outlets report 59-year-old Shaun Brown was sentenced Wednesday for fraud by a judge who accused her of showing no remorse. She’ll serve an additional year of home confinement.

Federal prosecutors said Brown asked for reimbursement for thousands of meals that were never served. Defense attorney James Ellenson said she didn’t “steal any money for her own personal gain.”

Brown ran for Congress in 2016 as a Democrat against Republican Rep. Scott Taylor, who was unseated by Democrat Elaine Luria last year. A judge found evidence that Taylor’s campaign staff forged signatures to put Brown on the 2018 ballot as an independent.

