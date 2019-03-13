Listen Live Sports

FBI probes officer accused of seeking sex on duty from women

March 13, 2019 7:05 am
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is investigating a Florida police sergeant who is accused of using his department’s database to find women who he would then harass for dates, while both on and off duty.

The Bradenton Herald reports that Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan announced the probe of former sergeant Leonel Marines to reassure victims that they can trust the police. The chief says Marines came under scrutiny last year when a family accused him of following their adult daughter home and pretending to need to question her.

An internal affairs probe found Marines made hundreds of questionable searches of women. Marines then contacted women through social media, telephone calls and home visitations under the guise of police business. The chief also released Marines’ photo last week to assist the FBI’s investigation.

