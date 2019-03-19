Listen Live Sports

Federal judge denies Kilpatrick motion to vacate sentence

March 19, 2019
 
DETROIT (AP) — Disgraced ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has failed again in his efforts to reduce the time he’s spending in federal prison for corruption.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds on Tuesday denied a motion to vacate the 28-year sentence she handed Kilpatrick in 2013 for extortion, bribery, conspiracy and other crimes during his years in office.

The 48-year-old Kilpatrick said in his motion that the court made errors during his trial that included incorrect jury instructions.

Edmunds wrote that the motion did not show Kilpatrick’s “actual innocence” and that the evidence “weighed heavily” in supporting the guilty verdicts.

A federal appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court have said they will not review Kilpatrick’s case.

Kilpatrick resigned in 2008 following a text-messaging sex scandal involving his chief of staff.

