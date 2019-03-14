Listen Live Sports

Feds: Suspect bites off part of officer’s finger

March 14, 2019 2:17 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say a Bronx man bit off part of an immigration officer’s finger during a recent arrest.

Court papers released Thursday show Cristopher Santos Felix was charged with assaulting a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

A criminal complaint says officers went to Santos Felix’s home March 3 believing he had stayed in the country “longer than his legal authorization permitted.”

The document says officers arrested Santos Felix but removed the handcuffs to allow him to put on a piece of clothing.

Authorities said he became combative and ran into a bedroom before biting an ICE officer who attempted to restrain him.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An email seeking comment was sent to the defendant’s lawyer.

