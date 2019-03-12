Listen Live Sports

Female military veterans to discuss combat experiences

March 12, 2019 5:48 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel of female military veterans will discuss their experiences on the battlefield to mark Virginia Women Veterans Week.

The panel discussion — called “Women Warriors: Grace and Grit” — will be held at the Virginia War Memorial on March 23.

Panelists will include Amelia Underwood, a U.S. Army veteran and adjunct professor of Military Science at James Madison University; Gail Taylor Black, a U.S. Army veteran; and Tamika Harris-Smith, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

The moderator will be Francoise Bonnell, director of the U.S. Army Women’s Museum at Fort Lee.

Admission is free. A reception with the speakers will follow the discussion.

The event is being presented by Capital One to commemorate March as Women’s History Month and March 17-23 as Virginia Women Veterans Week.

