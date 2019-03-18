First black woman to lead city police in Virginia quits

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia city’s police chief has abruptly resigned after three years on the job.

A press release from the city of Portsmouth stated that Tonya D. Chapman submitted her resignation on Monday. It gave no reason for her departure from the city in southeastern Virginia.

The city has previously said that Chapman was the first black woman to lead a municipal police department in Virginia. She previously served as Virginia’s deputy secretary of public safety and homeland security as well as deputy chief of police in Richmond.

Portsmouth officials say Assistant Chief Angela Greene was named interim police chief.

The city of nearly 100,000 people sits across the Elizabeth River from Norfolk. It’s home to a large Navy medical center and public shipyard.

