Fly-by-night no more: Trump hones 2020 re-election machine

March 27, 2019 12:21 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — In 2016, President Donald Trump compared Hillary Clinton’s campaign to the lumbering federal bureaucracy. Now he’s building one of his own.

Trump may still consider himself his own best strategist and communicator, but this time he’s leaving nothing to chance.

Trump is assembling a team of operatives to fight for victory in what stands to be a legacy-defining political battle. Even with a sea of still-unfilled desks, the 2020 campaign is already unrecognizable from the fly-by-night operation of the last effort, when Trump won the White House despite his inexperienced campaign team.

Says Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale: “We are creating the largest and most efficient campaign operation in American history with the ability to reach more voters than ever before.”

