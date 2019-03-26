Listen Live Sports

Former President George H.W. Bush’s office to close Friday

March 26, 2019 8:51 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Four months after the death of the former president, George H.W. Bush’s office in Houston is to close for the last time at 5 p.m. Friday.

Bush Chief of Staff Jean Becker says “as one era ends, a new one is beginning.”

In a statement issued Monday, Becker said the George Bush Presidential Library Foundation will be renamed The George and Barbara Bush Foundation.

She said the foundation will affiliate the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Center and the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

It will also be affiliated with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and the Points of Light organization.

See AP’s complete coverage of George H.W. Bush here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/GeorgeHWBush

