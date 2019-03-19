Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Former state lawmaker admits to defrauding government

March 19, 2019 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia state lawmaker has pleaded guilty to defrauding the federal government by misusing a program that awards contracts to businesses owned by women and minorities.

News outlets report that former Republican Del. Ron Villanueva of Virginia Beach entered a guilty plea in federal court Tuesday. He faces up to five years in prison and will be sentenced in July.

Federal prosecutors said Villanueva helped to secretly operate two businesses that were purportedly run by other people.

Court documents said the companies, SEK Solutions and Karda Systems, received more than $80 million in contracts. Villanueva and an immediate family member received about $1 million in income.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Villanueva served in Virginia’s House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018. The Republican lost to a Democrat during the 2017 election.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.