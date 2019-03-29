Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German government extends ban on arms exports to Saudi

March 29, 2019 3:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has extended a ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia by six months until the end of September.

However, in a decision late Thursday, the government made a partial exception for programs that aren’t purely German. It said it would push for jointly produced weapons not to be used in the war in Yemen and for no “fully assembled” products to be delivered to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates through the end of this year.

Germany imposed the ban following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul last year. Britain and France have criticized Germany’s stance, saying the ban prevents them selling jointly developed equipment with German components to the Gulf nation.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.