Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

German prosecutors investigating Israel submarine deal

March 26, 2019 10:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have launched their own investigation into the sale of submarines to Israel, where several former aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-officials already face corruption-related charges.

Bochum prosecutors told the dpa news agency Tuesday they had opened the case against persons unknown based upon media reports of the ongoing probe in Israel.

Netanyahu was questioned in the case last summer but isn’t a suspect. Israeli police have recommended his personal attorney, David Shimron, who is also his cousin, be indicted on charges of bribery and money laundering.

Several involved in the $2 billion purchase of the submarines from Germany’s ThyssenKrupp are alleged to have been part of a massive bribery scheme.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

ThyssenKrupp declined to comment on the new probe, saying the company is not under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.