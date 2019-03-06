Germany: Head of Merkel’s party defends intersex comment

BERLIN (AP) — The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is rejecting criticism over a speech she made in which she poked fun at toilets proposed for intersex people.

Political opponents have called on Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who leads Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, to apologize for a speech during a Carnival event in southwestern Germany last week during which she talked about proposals in Berlin to “introduce toilets for the third sex.” She said “that is for men who don’t know whether they can still stand to pee or have to sit.”

Kramp-Karrenbauer said Wednesday critics should have considered the Carnival context of her comments. She said her rivals’ “making an issue of it shows how bad their situation must be.”

Germany recently introduced rules allowing intersex people to officially register as “diverse.”

