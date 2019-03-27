Listen Live Sports

Germany unveils plan to spur liquefied natural gas imports

March 27, 2019 6:47 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister says Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet has agreed upon measures to spur the development of terminals to import liquefied natural gas in an effort to diversify the country’s energy supply.

Peter Altmaier said Wednesday the regulatory changes would put more cost burden on the transmission system operators to build the link to LNG terminals, putting them on similar footing as incoming pipelines.

Altmaier says “for Germany’s gas supply security, it is important to be able to use many supply routes and sources,” including the delivery of LNG by ship.

The U.S., which wants to sell more LNG to Germany, has been extremely critical of Berlin’s plans to go ahead with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Moscow, saying it will lead to an over-reliance on Russian gas.

