The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Gillibrand ‘open to improving’ opioids bill after criticism

March 20, 2019 8:23 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand says she’s “open to improving” a Senate bill that would limit opioid prescriptions for acute pain.

The senator from New York was addressing criticism she received last week when she tweeted that she and Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado had introduced the bill “because no one needs a month’s supply for a wisdom tooth extraction.”

Backlash was swift, with many commenters saying medical decisions should be left to doctors, not politicians.

In a Medium post Wednesday, Gillibrand says she has heard concerns that the bill could “exacerbate disparities and biases in our health care system.” She says her goal is to tackle the “over-prescription of these highly addictive drugs” and she is willing to listen to ideas on how to make the legislation better.

