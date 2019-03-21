Listen Live Sports

GOP fundraiser pleads guilty to fraud, keeping donor money

March 21, 2019 2:28 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A GOP fundraiser and former congressional candidate from Rhode Island has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and violating campaign law for using more than $1 million of the money he raised on himself, including for adult entertainment and escort services.

H. Russell Taub pleaded guilty Thursday. His sentencing is scheduled for July 12.

Taub acknowledged he raised $1.6 million for groups he called Keeping America in Republican Control and Keeping Ohio in Republican Control. Prosecutors say one Ohio couple gave Taub nearly $1.3 million of the money he raised.

Federal election records show he gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican candidates and conservative groups. But he was also accused of using political donations for personal expenses.

Taub ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2016.

