Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Governor’s push for handheld cellphone ban appears doomed

March 29, 2019 4:34 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s effort to ban motorists from holding cellphones while driving appears doomed.

House Speaker Kirk Cox spokesman Parker Slaybaugh said the speaker believes an amendment Northam is proposing is out of order.

Such a ruling by the speaker would effectively kill Northam’s proposed amendment. Northam wants to change legislation that would bar drivers from holding a cellphone while driving in a highway work zone to apply to all roads throughout the state.

Slaybaugh said Northam’s proposal is not germane to the original legislation related only to work zones and noted that lawmakers already failed to pass a broad so-called “hands-free driving” bill earlier this year.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Northam’s office declined to comment.

The legislature will return April 3 to take up Northam’s vetoes and amendments.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.