Gunman attack Chile ambassador motorcade in Haitian capital

March 27, 2019 5:00 pm
 
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Officials say gunmen have attacked a motorcade carrying Chile’s ambassador to Haiti, wounding two people and leaving three missing. The ambassador was not harmed.

The Santiago, Chile-based charity America Solidaria said in a written statement Wednesday that gunmen opened fire as Ambassador Patricio Utreras and his wife were driving to a clean-water project in the Haitian capital’s Croix-des-Bouquets neighborhood with Haitian infrastructure officials and 13 of the charity’s volunteers from Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Haiti.

Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Chilean security agents repelled the attack. The ambassador’s driver was hit by a bullet in the wrist and an America Solidaria official was also lightly wounded.

America Solidaria said a Haitian driver for the charity and two Haitian government officials were missing. It didn’t provide details.

