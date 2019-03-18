Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Haiti parliament ousts prime minister in no-confidence vote

March 18, 2019 8:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Henry Ceant was thrown out of office by a no-confidence vote Monday prompted by government dysfunction and inability to quash inflation, blackouts and frequent opposition protests that have paralyzed Haiti.

The Chamber of Deputies voted 93-6, with three abstaining, to replace Ceant as soon as President Jovenel Moise and the heads of parliament’s two houses agree on a replacement. Until then, Ceant and his Cabinet will remain in place with limited powers, raising the prospect of even rockier government performance.

Moise and Ceant have had frequent disagreements that have hampered Ceant’s ability to carry out his constitutional duty to run the state.

Ceant has held office since July, when his predecessor was removed for mismanagement of the end of subsidized oil aid from Venezuela.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.